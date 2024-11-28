Events

Snow Patrol among headliners for Romania’s Summer Well Festival 2025

28 November 2024

The rock band Snow Patrol is the first headliner announced for the Summer Well Festival, which will take place from August 8-10, 2025, at the Ştirbey Estate near Bucharest. The band has never concerted in Romania before.

Snow Patrol was formed in 1994 in Dundee, Scotland, by Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly, and Johnny McDaid. The band composition changed over time, and Gary Lightbody is the only original member in the current lineup. 

Snow Patrol’s first albums, "Songs for Polarbears" (1998) and "When It's All Over We Still Have to Clear Up" (2001) flopped. However, “Run,” their most important hit, brought the band national fame as part of the post-Britpop movement. The album was certified five times platinum in the UK, according to News.ro.

Their next studio album, "Eyes Open" (2006), and its successful single "Chasing Cars" – which was considered in 2019 to be the most-played song of the 21st century on British radio – propelled the band to greater international fame. The album topped the UK Albums Chart and was the best-selling British album of the year. 

Snow Patrol released their fifth studio album, "A Hundred Million Suns," in 2008; "Fallen Empires" in 2011; "Wildness" in 2018; and "The Forest Is the Path" in 2024. Throughout their career, Snow Patrol has won seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards and been nominated for six Brit Awards and one Grammy. 

Passes for Summer Well 2025 are already on sale on the official website for RON 375 (EUR 75).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Snow Patrol on Facebook)

1

