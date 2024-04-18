Buzău hosts Slow Food Romania Conference in May

The "I.C. Brătianu" Museum Centre in Buzău will host the first edition of the Slow Food Romania Conference on May 24. Organized by the Slow Food Buzău Community, the event brings together slow food communities in Romania as well as artisanal food enthusiasts from across the country.

In addition to the conference, the artisan food market Piața Artizanilor will be held in Berca commune, at the entrance to the UNESCO Global Geopark Buzău Land, on May 25-26. The market will feature an exhibition of local food artisans, an art exhibition, and a "gourmet street food" section.

The Slow Food Romania Conference brings together relevant speakers, artisanal food entrepreneurs, organic farmers, renowned chefs, food and wine bloggers, and tourism development experts to provide valuable information and encourage discussion on promoting the Slow Food movement in Romania, the organizers said.

The event includes three panels that highlight the synergy between local food production, gastronomy, and community development, namely "Production and promotion of artisanal and organic food and drink," "The Slow Food Movement as a promoter of local tourism development," and "Farm-to-Table & Others."

Thorsten Kirschner, co-founder and spokesperson of the Slow Food Buzău Community, said: "We are delighted to organise and host this unique event in Buzău, where we will delve into the rich tapestry of artisanal food production and its potential to transform local communities in Romania. We look forward to welcoming participants from all over the country."

Tickets for the Slow Food Romania Conference can be bought online. Piața Artizanilor is open to the public free of charge.

