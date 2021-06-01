Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/06/2021 - 08:27
Business

Slovak entrepreneur gets EU grant to develop boutique-winery in Romania

06 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Patrick Simek, a Slovak entrepreneur, is developing a boutique winery in Dobrogea, Alira, with part of the financing (RON 2.4 million or EUR 0.5 mln) coming from the European Union’s budget.

Wine production in Romania has developed in recent years, reaching 250 wineries - many of which are boutique wineries. The biggest players today are Cramele Recas, Jidvei, and Cotnari.

Alira Grand Vins, owned by Slovak entrepreneur Patrick Simek, has received EU financing to set up a small winery in Aliman, in Constanta County in the eastern part of Romania, according to data from the website of the Agency for Financing Rural Investments (AFIR ), reported Ziarul Financiar daily.

However, there is already a wine producer in the area that produces under the Alira brand, the daily revealed. The existing winery is operated by other companies and has other shareholders.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Igorr/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:57
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/06/2021 - 08:27
Business

Slovak entrepreneur gets EU grant to develop boutique-winery in Romania

06 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Patrick Simek, a Slovak entrepreneur, is developing a boutique winery in Dobrogea, Alira, with part of the financing (RON 2.4 million or EUR 0.5 mln) coming from the European Union’s budget.

Wine production in Romania has developed in recent years, reaching 250 wineries - many of which are boutique wineries. The biggest players today are Cramele Recas, Jidvei, and Cotnari.

Alira Grand Vins, owned by Slovak entrepreneur Patrick Simek, has received EU financing to set up a small winery in Aliman, in Constanta County in the eastern part of Romania, according to data from the website of the Agency for Financing Rural Investments (AFIR ), reported Ziarul Financiar daily.

However, there is already a wine producer in the area that produces under the Alira brand, the daily revealed. The existing winery is operated by other companies and has other shareholders.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Igorr/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:57
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position
28 December 2020
Social
Romania starts anti-COVID vaccination campaign
28 December 2020
Business
Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica diversifies into wind energy