Slovak entrepreneur gets EU grant to develop boutique-winery in Romania

Patrick Simek, a Slovak entrepreneur, is developing a boutique winery in Dobrogea, Alira, with part of the financing (RON 2.4 million or EUR 0.5 mln) coming from the European Union’s budget.

Wine production in Romania has developed in recent years, reaching 250 wineries - many of which are boutique wineries. The biggest players today are Cramele Recas, Jidvei, and Cotnari.

Alira Grand Vins, owned by Slovak entrepreneur Patrick Simek, has received EU financing to set up a small winery in Aliman, in Constanta County in the eastern part of Romania, according to data from the website of the Agency for Financing Rural Investments (AFIR ), reported Ziarul Financiar daily.

However, there is already a wine producer in the area that produces under the Alira brand, the daily revealed. The existing winery is operated by other companies and has other shareholders.

