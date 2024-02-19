Transport

Ukraine’s SkyUp Airlines seeks to expand on Romanian market with charter services

19 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SkyUp Airlines, a Ukrainian charter and low-cost airline headquartered in Kyiv, announced its intention to remain active in the Romanian market by providing charter and ACMI (Aircraft, Crew Maintenance and Insurance) services, Economica.net reported.

Last year, it provided 386 flights under ACMI contracts and 514 charter flights from 11 airports in Romania.

SkyUp Airlines flew for Tunisair, FLyOne, HiSky, Wizz Air, Corendon, Tailwind, and FlyEgypt. The most popular destinations to which the planes of the Ukrainians from Romania flew were Egypt, Turkey, and Greece, destinations where travel agencies offer holiday packages with charter flights.

In total, SkyUp Airlines flew from Romania to 20 destinations last year.

Overall, SkyUp Airlines carried a total of 1.54 million tourists last year, 24% more than in 2022. It operated 36% more flights and reached a total of 10,528 flights. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/SkyUp Airlines)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Ukraine’s SkyUp Airlines seeks to expand on Romanian market with charter services

19 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SkyUp Airlines, a Ukrainian charter and low-cost airline headquartered in Kyiv, announced its intention to remain active in the Romanian market by providing charter and ACMI (Aircraft, Crew Maintenance and Insurance) services, Economica.net reported.

Last year, it provided 386 flights under ACMI contracts and 514 charter flights from 11 airports in Romania.

SkyUp Airlines flew for Tunisair, FLyOne, HiSky, Wizz Air, Corendon, Tailwind, and FlyEgypt. The most popular destinations to which the planes of the Ukrainians from Romania flew were Egypt, Turkey, and Greece, destinations where travel agencies offer holiday packages with charter flights.

In total, SkyUp Airlines flew from Romania to 20 destinations last year.

Overall, SkyUp Airlines carried a total of 1.54 million tourists last year, 24% more than in 2022. It operated 36% more flights and reached a total of 10,528 flights. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/SkyUp Airlines)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Biggest financial group in Romania celebrates 30 years since launch: from USD 2 mln initial capital to EUR 4 bln capitalization
15 February 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by Pope Francis during visit to Italy
13 February 2024
Interviews
Bucharest's five additional natural areas and the case for protecting them
09 February 2024
M&A
Banca Transilvania acquires OTP Bank Romania under EUR 347 mln deal
08 February 2024
Culture
Sleeping Dogs: Russell Crowe stars in new movie based on book by Romanian author
07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year