Ukraine’s SkyUp Airlines seeks to expand on Romanian market with charter services

SkyUp Airlines, a Ukrainian charter and low-cost airline headquartered in Kyiv, announced its intention to remain active in the Romanian market by providing charter and ACMI (Aircraft, Crew Maintenance and Insurance) services, Economica.net reported.

Last year, it provided 386 flights under ACMI contracts and 514 charter flights from 11 airports in Romania.

SkyUp Airlines flew for Tunisair, FLyOne, HiSky, Wizz Air, Corendon, Tailwind, and FlyEgypt. The most popular destinations to which the planes of the Ukrainians from Romania flew were Egypt, Turkey, and Greece, destinations where travel agencies offer holiday packages with charter flights.

In total, SkyUp Airlines flew from Romania to 20 destinations last year.

Overall, SkyUp Airlines carried a total of 1.54 million tourists last year, 24% more than in 2022. It operated 36% more flights and reached a total of 10,528 flights.

