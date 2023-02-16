SkyTower Bucharest becomes member of the World Federation of Great Towers

SkyTower, the tallest building in Romania and an iconic office building of Bucharest, has become a member of the World Federation of Great Towers – WFGT following a complex selection and assessment process.

It is the only building in Romania that joined WFGT, the federation gathering around 50 iconic towers in the world.

“The addition of SkyTower to the selective circle of iconic towers from all over the world represents another confirmation of its status as an iconic building for Romania,” said Ramona Boca, PR & Marketing Coordinator for RPHI Romania – the company that owns and manages SkyTower.

In turn, Christina Aue, Executive Director of the World Federation of Great Towers, said: “On behalf of the Executive Committee and all WFGT members, I am proud and honoured to welcome SkyTower Bucharest to the World Federation of Great Towers, extending a very warm welcome to the team at SkyTower Bucharest.”

SkyTower Bucharest has 37 floors reaching a height of 137 metres above ground and 60 metres of underground structure, hosting 5 floors of parking and storage spaces. All working spaces have natural direct light, and the upper floors benefit from high-speed elevators reaching a maximum speed of 6 metres per second.

The office tower in northern Bucharest was completed in 2012 and is owned and managed by Raiffeisen Property Holding International (RPHI).

The World Federation of Great Towers (WFGT) was founded in 1989 and currently counts more than 50 international members. Its objective is to showcase the great towers of the world, celebrating their features of architecture and engineering. Each building is a top global destination with its own observation or viewing deck. The federation also helps its member towers promote themselves and encourage networking, idea sharing and partnerships.

On the occasion of joining the WFGT, SkyTower has also launched the public programme for visiting the 36th floor – the NOR Restaurant. Tickets can be purchased online on the office building’s website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)