Bucharest’s Hermes Business Campus receives Access4you certification for people with disabilities

The Hermes Business Campus office project in Bucharest, part of the Hungarian real estate investment fund Adventum Group’s portfolio, obtained the Access4you certification. It thus became the first office complex in Romania to hold accessibility certification for people with special needs, such as wheelchair users, the elderly, or people with reduced mobility.

Following an on-site assessment of the three buildings within the Hermes Business Campus office complex, Access4you certified that these buildings provide easy access and jobs for people with disabilities, according to a press release.

“We have been managing the Hermes Business Campus office park, defined by state-of-the-art technology and a superior level of efficiency, for more than seven years, and we are pleased that Adventum has also chosen Colliers again for its property management services,” said Ștefania Baldovinescu, Senior Partner and Head of Real Estate Management Services & Land Agency at Colliers.

Hermes Business Campus consists of three buildings with an area of 75,000 square meters with tenants such as Genpact, DB Schenker, Luxoft, Lavalin, and Mondelez. It was rated “Excellent” under the BREEAM standard for green building certification.

Adventum Group, a real estate investment manager focused on the Central and Eastern Europe region, with assets under management above EUR 1 billion, entered the Romanian market last year through the acquisition of the Hermes Business Campus office project from Belgian developer Atenor.

(Photo source: the company)