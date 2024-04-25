SkyShowtime announces first partnership in CEE with Digi Romania

Romania’s leading telecommunications operator Digi will launch the full SkyShowtime service, including the two premium linear channels SkyShowtime 1 HD and SkyShowtime 2 HD, to its digital TV customers. According to the two companies, this is SkyShowtime’s first B2B partnership in Central and Eastern Europe.

To mark the launch, Digi will make SkyShowtime available to all current digital TV subscribers in Romania at no additional charge for a limited time. Following the end of the promotional period on July 15, Digi customers will be able to subscribe to SkyShowtime as part of new offers that will be announced in the coming months.

Thus, Digi TV customers will have authenticated access to all of SkyShowtime’s entertainment, including the latest blockbuster theatrical releases from Paramount and Universal, exclusive series (including all episodes of the global hit Yellowstone and its spin-offs 1883 and 1923), and the SkyShowtime Original Series.

SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan said: “From the start, SkyShowtime has been focused on building partnerships with leading television providers in our markets. And now, at one year after launching in Romania, we are extremely proud to enter this new partnership with Digi, expanding SkyShowtime’s reach and availability to over two million customers.”

In his turn, SkyShowtime Regional General Manager for Central and Eastern Europe, Gabor Harsanyi, stated: “Launching this partnership with Digi is a huge moment for SkyShowtime and our members in Romania.”

SkyShowtime is home to nearly 50% of Hollywood box office. Films currently on the service include Oppenheimer, Cocaine Bear, Fast X, Smile, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Perfect Escape, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Digi customers in Romania will also be able to watch SkyShowtime Original series such as Veronika, Poker Face, and The Curse, as well as the upcoming The Tattooist of Auschwitz starring Harvey Keitel.

SkyShowtime launched in Romania in February 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)