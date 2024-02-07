Sports

Romanian Simona Halep’s doping case hearing begins at the Court of Arbitration for Sport

07 February 2024

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep is in Lausanne this week to appear before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as she challenges the four-year ban for doping violations. If the suspension remains, the athlete will not be allowed to play professional tennis until October 6, 2026.

The hearing in the arbitration procedures takes place on February 7, 8, and 9 at the CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, as confirmed by CAS. 

Simona Halep and her lawyers arrived at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday morning, February 7, but made no comments, according to Euronews Romania. CAS stated in its announcement that the Romanian tennis player will not make any statements to the media before the end of the hearing.

“The parties, witnesses and experts will attend the hearing both in person and remotely, including Ms Halep who will be present in person. The hearing will take place behind closed doors since none of the parties requested a public hearing,” reads the court’s press release

The hearing is scheduled to start with the parties’ opening submissions, followed by the testimony of the fact and expert witnesses. The oral closing submissions will take place on the last day. The conclusion of the hearing should be released on February 9.

“Following the hearing, the CAS Panel will deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision and grounds. At this juncture, no indication can be given as to when the final Arbitral Award will be notified to the Parties,” CAS also said.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced last September that an independent tribunal had suspended Simona Halep for two anti-doping rule breaches. The announcement came following the provisional suspension announced in October 2022 after she tested positive for roxadustat at the US Open, a prohibited substance considered a blood doping agent. 

Halep has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and reiterated that she had "never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance.” She also decided to appeal the suspension.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

Sports

1

