Romanian star tennis player Simona Halep recently stated in an interview that it is a blow for her to no longer be in the Top 1000 of the WTA rankings, emphasizing that she worked for two years for this achievement.

Her provisional suspension in October 2022 was “brutal,” Halep said.

“I have devoted my life to tennis and followed the rules one hundred percent. I am at peace because I am innocent and didn't take anything intentionally. The waiting was agonizing; I think it's tough to live when there's uncertainty. I had hopes from one hearing to another. There were many ups and downs, but I believe I managed quite well. My self-image remains pure in my heart. I did nothing dishonest; I respected tennis, from hard work to everything related to it. It was the priority of my life; I didn't do anything forbidden,” Simona Halep told Eurosport.

The player, once world no. 1 in women’s tennis, considered giving up but was given renewed confidence by coaches Patrick Mouratoglou and Darren Cahill.

“The fact that I'm not in the rankings anymore is a big blow! I worked for 20 years to build this ranking, year after year, without a break. There was a tremendous emotional and mental toll,” she said.

“I will return to the court because I still love playing tennis a lot, and I have an inner motivation. That's where I belong, and I think I should stop when I want to, not in other situations. I believe the moment of retiring from tennis will be tough, and I want it to be the way I feel it,” Halep added.

Simona Halep hasn't played for a year since she tested positive for roxadustat. She continues to await a decision from the international tennis authorities regarding her situation.

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu | Dreamstime.com)