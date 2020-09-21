Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently number 2 in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world, won her first title in Rome on Monday, September 21, 2020. Halep won the final after Czech Karolina Pliskova retired in the second set due to an injury. The score was 6-0, 2-1 for Simona.

The title in Rome is Simona Halep’s third WTA championship this year and the 22nd of her career. This was her third final in Italy’s capital after the ones lost in 2017 and 2018.

This year, Halep has also won the titles in Dubai and Prague.

Her next challenge is the French Open at Roland Garros, which takes place between September 27 and October 10.

Many other important WTA tournaments have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

