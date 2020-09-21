Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 16:34
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently number 2 in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world, won her first title in Rome on Monday, September 21, 2020. Halep won the final after Czech Karolina Pliskova retired in the second set due to an injury. The score was 6-0, 2-1 for Simona.

The title in Rome is Simona Halep’s third WTA championship this year and the 22nd of her career. This was her third final in Italy’s capital after the ones lost in 2017 and 2018.

This year, Halep has also won the titles in Dubai and Prague.

Her next challenge is the French Open at Roland Garros, which takes place between September 27 and October 10.

Many other important WTA tournaments have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Internazionali BNL d"Italia Facebook page)

