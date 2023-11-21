Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers broadens access to high-end Dual Source CT technology

21 November 2023
Romania Insider

  • Somatom Pro.Pulse expands clinical reach of signature Dual Source technology

  • myExam Companion & integrated 3D camera simplify scanner operation

  • Up to 20 percent less power consumption than previous Dual Source systems

With the Somatom Pro.Pulse1, Siemens Healthineers presents a new Dual Source CT (computed tomography) scanner that is more accessible for smaller and rural facilities as well as outpatient diagnostic centers. Lifecycle costs are lower than other Dual Source systems due to an improved cooling system and more efficient power consumption. Therefore, this system for the first time breaks one of the main barriers for the adoption of Dual Source, Siemens Healthineers’ signature technology – which is the lifecycle cost. “With our new advanced Dual Source CT scanner, we aim to make this high-class technology available to more patients. CT exams performed on this system follow an intelligent and intuitive workflow appealing to various levels of experience. This enables standardization and reproducibility for clinicians and thus saves personnel capacities”, said Philipp Fischer, head of Computed Tomography at Siemens Healthineers. 

“We are happy to finally be able to use this high-end technology in our facility. The clinical role of CT is expanding into a key player in early detection and therapy planning. Therefore, we need a high-performance system allowing exams for an even broader patient group. With Somatom Pro.Pulse we are able to perform high quality cardiac imaging, and in other areas of radiology”, said Dr. Quoc-Duy VO, head of radiology department in Morges Hospital, Switzerland2. Dual Source computed tomography – CT scanners with two radiation tubes and detectors each – allows for very high temporal resolution. High temporal resolution and scan speed is important for CT scans of the heart, to limit image artefacts from breathing or motion of the heart. This enables scanning patients with various challenging clinical conditions, such as patients with high or irregular heart rates, inability to hold their breath or to stay still, as well as with difficulties following clinicians’ instructions. The use of tin filters keeps the radiation dose low while maintaining optimum image quality especially in clinical indications like ultra-low dose thorax scans for screening.

With the intelligent workflow of myExam Companion, Somatom Pro.Pulse significantly simplifies exams while personalizing scanning for each patient. myExam Companion combines patient data such as gender, height and age and collects information that is relevant for CT scans such as heart rate or breath-hold capabilities. The scanner then optimizes the scan parameters and tailors a patient-specific scan protocol. The FAST (fully assisting scanner technologies) 3D camera automatically performs precise and consistent patient positioning. Both features help reduce the time clinicians spend on routine tasks. With around 20 percent lower power consumption than previous Dual Source generations, the system is more sustainable and keeps running costs low.

1. SOMATOM Pro.Pulse is pending 510(k) clearance and is not yet commercially available in the United States and other countries. Their future availability cannot be ensured.

2. The statements by Siemens Healthineers’ customers described herein are based on results that were achieved in the customer's unique setting. Because there is no “typical” hospital or laboratory and many variables exist (e.g., hospital size, samples mix, case mix, level of IT and/or automation adoption) there can be no guarantee that other customers will achieve the same results.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 71,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €21.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

*This is a press release.

