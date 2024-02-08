Siemens Healthineers announces the set-up of the first MAGNETOM Free.Star in Romania at the ARHIMED RADIOLOGY centre in Iași

News from Companies

The first MAGNETOM Free.Star magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine from Siemens Healthineers' portfolio has been successfully installed at the ARHIMED RADIOLOGY imaging center in Iași, marking the beginning of a new era for high-quality diagnostic and medical imaging services in the region.

MAGNETOM Free.Star represents a new generation of MRI equipment, standing out with a range of innovative features. Equipped with a 0.55T magnetic field intensity, MAGNETOM Free.Star utilizes Deep Learning neural network-based reconstruction technology (Artificial Intelligence), providing high-resolution images with short acquisition times comparable to those obtained by 1.5T or even 3T, for some pathologies, and magnetic field intensity equipment. This technology opens new horizons for explorations, including in the field of pulmonary pathology, that was not visible, by now, through MRI, as well as for patients with MR-compatible metal implants that now can benefit from a precise diagnostic in the area surrounding the implant (prosthetic).

Designed to enhance patient comfort, the system, with a tunnel diameter of 60 cm, has a very short length of the magnet, suitable even for those suffering from claustrophobia, and features low noise levels due to the gradient vibration suppression technology in the MRI device.

The integrated "tablet" technology offers a rapid workflow, facilitating patient positioning and slice planning for precise diagnostic images. At the same time, the use of artificial intelligence means increased efficiency and comfort for patients. Equipped with light coils that adapt to the contour of the body, generates a blanket-like feeling to the patient. These coils equip MAGNETOM Free.Star provides homogeneous signals for high-quality images, ensuring the best tissue stimulation even at 0.55T.

Additionally, the equipment utilizes "DryCool" technology, which assures the cooling of the MRI system with only 0,7 liters of helium, which is bever lost, while the system is sealed for life, thereby preventing costly losses in case of emergencies or accidents. In the unlikely event that the system is losing its magnetic properties, the so-called ramp-up procedure that brings the system back to a functional MRI system, it is performed automatically during a very short period of time without any human intervention and without representative service support.

"Siemens Healthineers has been our trusted partner from the beginning. We chose their equipment for its clarity, technological innovations, reliability, and excellent technical support. Last year, we invested in significant upgrades, including an ACUSON Sequoia ultrasound, a MULTIX digital X-ray machine, and a SOAMTOM go.Up computer tomography. We are proud that since January 2024, we can offer our patients high-quality explorations with the first MAGNETOM Free.Star MRI machine, featuring a 0.55T magnet and Deep Resolve artificial intelligence algorithms", said Dr. Oana Arhire, Medical Coordinator at Arhimed Radiology.

”The scan acceleration techniques that are part of the advanced technology of MAGNETOM Free.Star ensures a low scanning time without sacrificing image quality. The time the patient needs to spend in the magnet is shorter than that of a 1.5T machine, and the workflow, from patient positioning to obtaining slices for the scanned region, is brought to an extremely advanced level that could not have been imagined until now. In terms of ergonomics, MAGNETOM Free.Star is designed to be lightweight and compact, adapting to space constraints: it does not require a quench pipe and is extremely energy efficient. We are proud to bring this technology for the first time to the medical field in Romania”, said Florin Preoteasa, Regional Business Manager at Siemens Healthineers.

With a tradition of over 20 years, the ARHIMED RADIOLOGY imaging center in Iași has experienced extensive multidirectional development in the last 5 years: infrastructure modernization, investments in equipment, and the consolidation of a professional team of doctors and technicians. This new investment in cutting-edge technology offered by Siemens Healthineers through the MAGNETOM Free.Star equipment allows the clinic to expand its portfolio of medical services, ensuring precise and relevant radio-imaging explorations for the diagnosis and proper treatment of patients.

