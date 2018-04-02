Sibiu introduces online appointments for obtaining new ID cards

The City Hall of Sibiu, a city in central Romania, has introduced the option of online appointments for the residents who need new ID cards.

Starting Monday, April 2, the inhabitants of Sibiu can make online appointments for submitting the documents necessary for obtaining identity cards via a new app available on the City Hall’s website. They just have to select the date and hour, and write the name, personal numeric code (CNP) and an email address.

Once the appointment is confirmed, the user receives an access code via email, which he can use in the app to check the details or to cancel or reschedule the appointment.

The measure is aimed at avoiding the forming of big queues at offices in charge with issuing new ID cards.

Central Romania city launches rapid payment instrument for local taxes

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Sibiu – Pagina oficiala a orașului on Facebook)