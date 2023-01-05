Sibiu

 

 

Sibiu Christmas Market brought over EUR 10 mln to the local economy, organizers say

05 January 2023
The Christmas Market had a strong economic impact on Sibiu, the well-known city in Romania's Transylvania region. According to the organizers' estimates, roughly 250,000 tourists visited the winter fair, which translated into revenues of EUR 10 million for the local economy in the months of November and December 2022.

A tourist is estimated to have spent an average of EUR 100 per day on accommodation, meals, shopping, or leisure activities, according to a press release quoted by Agerpres.

"It was a very successful edition, we are delighted to have received positive reactions from both visitors and exhibitors who participated in this edition. The Christmas market in Sibiu is a vector in tourism during the holidays throughout the country, and we are proud that the successful 'recipe' from Sibiu has started to be taken over and implemented by other cities in the country," said Andrei Drăgan Răduleţ, president of the Events for Tourism Association, organizer of the Sibiu Christmas Market.

This year, Sibiu's main winter event is set to start on November 17.

According to the 2022 list published by the global travel site Big 7 Travel, Sibiu has one of the best Christmas markets in the world.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Targul de Craciun din Sibiu)

Normal
1

