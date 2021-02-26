Romania’s Sibiu Airport to use dogs trained to detect COVID-19

The Sibiu Airport in central Romania will use dogs specially trained to detect people infected with COVID-19, according to interior minister Lucian Bode.

The dogs are being trained at the Dog Center in Sibiu.

“There’s been a great interest in what our colleagues at the Dog Center in Sibiu are doing. […] The next step is an agreement with Sibiu Airport that comprises clear regulations involving the Public Health Directorate, so that this pilot center or pilot project can start in Sibiu, under the partnership with the airport. Then we’ll see how things evolve,” Bode said, according to local Agerpres.

“We have seen how this project evolves in other states - Finland, Germany - and I am convinced that this element of novelty and the work of these fellow police officers will give results,” he added.

According to the interior minister, more than 1,000 dogs are trained at the Dog Center in Sibiu every year.

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bode)