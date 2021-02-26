Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 10:07
Social

Romania’s Sibiu Airport to use dogs trained to detect COVID-19

26 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Sibiu Airport in central Romania will use dogs specially trained to detect people infected with COVID-19, according to interior minister Lucian Bode. 

The dogs are being trained at the Dog Center in Sibiu.

“There’s been a great interest in what our colleagues at the Dog Center in Sibiu are doing. […] The next step is an agreement with Sibiu Airport that comprises clear regulations involving the Public Health Directorate, so that this pilot center or pilot project can start in Sibiu, under the partnership with the airport. Then we’ll see how things evolve,” Bode said, according to local Agerpres.

“We have seen how this project evolves in other states - Finland, Germany - and I am convinced that this element of novelty and the work of these fellow police officers will give results,” he added.

According to the interior minister, more than 1,000 dogs are trained at the Dog Center in Sibiu every year.

Dogs trained in Romania to detect people infected with COVID-19

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bode)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 10:07
Social

Romania’s Sibiu Airport to use dogs trained to detect COVID-19

26 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Sibiu Airport in central Romania will use dogs specially trained to detect people infected with COVID-19, according to interior minister Lucian Bode. 

The dogs are being trained at the Dog Center in Sibiu.

“There’s been a great interest in what our colleagues at the Dog Center in Sibiu are doing. […] The next step is an agreement with Sibiu Airport that comprises clear regulations involving the Public Health Directorate, so that this pilot center or pilot project can start in Sibiu, under the partnership with the airport. Then we’ll see how things evolve,” Bode said, according to local Agerpres.

“We have seen how this project evolves in other states - Finland, Germany - and I am convinced that this element of novelty and the work of these fellow police officers will give results,” he added.

According to the interior minister, more than 1,000 dogs are trained at the Dog Center in Sibiu every year.

Dogs trained in Romania to detect people infected with COVID-19

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bode)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)