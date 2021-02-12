Dogs trained in Romania to detect people infected with COVID-19

The Romanian Police's Dog Center in Sibiu, in central Romania, is training dogs to detect people infected with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, interior minister Lucian Bode announced. According to him, the project started last year, and the dogs will mainly be used by the border and transport police units.

"It is an ongoing process, and I am convinced that we will soon present concrete results of our colleagues' work in this center," minister Bode said on Facebook.

In the 70 years of the institution's existence, remarkable results have been obtained in the fight against drugs, in counterterrorism intervention, forensic investigation, restricting illegal migration, rescuing victims, and carrying out public order actions. And soon, the dogs trained here will also contribute to the fight against the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, the minister also said.

Interior minister Bode and defense minister Nicolae Ciuca visited the Romanian Police's Dog Center in Sibiu on Thursday, February 11.

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bode)