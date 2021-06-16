Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov wins Superbet Chess Classic Romania

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov won both the trophy and the USD 90,000 first prize at the Superbet Chess Classic Romania - the first stage of the Grand Chess Tour 2021. Hot got six points in the ninth round and secured victory with a draw against French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

The Superbet Chess Classic took place in Bucharest between June 5 and June 14.

“I went to the Old Town every day, where I met wonderful people. I thank all those who made this event possible. Thank you, Bucharest! We will be back!” Shakhriyar Mamedyarov said at the award ceremony.

The tournament in Bucharest had a USD 325,000 prize fund. The players who finished the competition on the podium received prizes of USD 90,000 (first place), USD 60,000 (second place), and USD 45,000 (third place). The rest of the prizes were split between the players on the places 4-10.

The Superbet Chess Classic Romania trophy is a statuette created by the artist Aurelian Aldescu. It symbolises a mix between the famous Endless Column sculpture by Constantin Brancusi (representing the Romanian element) and the king (the main piece in chess).

The next edition of Superbet Chess Classic Romania is scheduled for May 2022.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)