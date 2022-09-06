Jersey-based Serinus Energy, controlled by Polish investors, will suspend exploration at the Canar-1 exploration well in the northwestern Romanian basin Carei, about 4 km west of the company's Moftinu gas plant, due to insufficient gas resources,

The drilling rig will mobilize to the Moftinu Nord-1 well 5.2 km to the northwest of the Moftinu gas plant, another exploration operation of the company.

The company is looking for additional hydrocarbons on the migration path from the Carei basin source kitchen, Oil and Gas Journal announced.

Serinus exploits, through its subsidiary Serinus Energy Romania, the Satu Mare hydrocarbon perimeter, where it has identified recoverable reserves of approximately 510 mln cubic meters of natural gas, equivalent to approximately 4% of Romania's annual consumption.

The company currently operates four commercial wells: Moftinu-1003, Moftinu-1007, Moftinu-1004 and Moftinu-8, the last one commissioned early last year.

(Photo: Aleksei Zakirov/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com