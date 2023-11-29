Politics

Romanian Senate lifts immunity of former PM Florin Cîțu in COVID vaccine probe

29 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Senate voted to lift the immunity of former prime minister Florin Cîțu, currently a Liberal (PNL) senator, as part of the DNA investigation into the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Prior to the vote, the Senate's Legal Committee unanimously granted a favorable opinion regarding the DNA's request for the initiation of a criminal investigation in the case of the former prime minister, who is accused of abuse of office in the COVID-19 vaccine procurement case. In the plenum of the Senate, there were 90 votes "for," two votes "against," and three senators did not vote. 

The PNL senator reviewed his case with two lawyers at the Legal Committee and stated that a favorable vote to lift his parliamentary immunity, allowing the investigation to continue, is "normal." He emphasized that he had exercised his duties as prime minister "in accordance with Romanian legislation," according to Digi24.

Probes into former health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihăilă were also approved in the same case. On November 27, president Klaus Iohannis submitted to justice minister Alina Gorghiu the requests to initiate criminal proceedings against the two former government officials.

Anticorruption prosecutors asked the Senate and the Presidential Administration to lift the immunity and allow the investigation of former prime minister Florin Cîțu and former health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihăilă, saying the three contracted significantly more vaccine doses than necessary, causing damage of over EUR 1 billion to the state budget.

Cîțu was prime minister for almost a year, from December 2020 to November 2021, and is currently a senator. Voiculescu was minister of health between December 2020 and April 2021, succeeded by Ioana Mihăilă, who led the ministry until September 2021.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian Senate lifts immunity of former PM Florin Cîțu in COVID vaccine probe

29 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Senate voted to lift the immunity of former prime minister Florin Cîțu, currently a Liberal (PNL) senator, as part of the DNA investigation into the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Prior to the vote, the Senate's Legal Committee unanimously granted a favorable opinion regarding the DNA's request for the initiation of a criminal investigation in the case of the former prime minister, who is accused of abuse of office in the COVID-19 vaccine procurement case. In the plenum of the Senate, there were 90 votes "for," two votes "against," and three senators did not vote. 

The PNL senator reviewed his case with two lawyers at the Legal Committee and stated that a favorable vote to lift his parliamentary immunity, allowing the investigation to continue, is "normal." He emphasized that he had exercised his duties as prime minister "in accordance with Romanian legislation," according to Digi24.

Probes into former health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihăilă were also approved in the same case. On November 27, president Klaus Iohannis submitted to justice minister Alina Gorghiu the requests to initiate criminal proceedings against the two former government officials.

Anticorruption prosecutors asked the Senate and the Presidential Administration to lift the immunity and allow the investigation of former prime minister Florin Cîțu and former health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihăilă, saying the three contracted significantly more vaccine doses than necessary, causing damage of over EUR 1 billion to the state budget.

Cîțu was prime minister for almost a year, from December 2020 to November 2021, and is currently a senator. Voiculescu was minister of health between December 2020 and April 2021, succeeded by Ioana Mihăilă, who led the ministry until September 2021.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years