SeedBlink introduces program for pre-seed tech startups

SeedBlink, the financing and equity management platform for European tech startups, has launched Community Stars, an initiative dedicated to early-stage startups.

The initiative is aimed at graduating startups of technology and business accelerators, which target investments ranging from EUR 50,000 to EUR 300,000. Investors can participate with investment vouchers from a threshold of EUR 500, the company said.

The pilot project for Community Stars is the startup Unison, which specializes in vegan snacks. In the future, the platform will host a variety of promising early-stage startups, fresh graduates of European accelerators.

Besides the newly launched program, SeedBlink currently offers VC-backed rounds and Syndication rounds.

VC-backed rounds are specifically designed for startups from seed to Series B. With a range of investments from EUR 100,000 to EUR 2,000,000, these are aimed at startups with demonstrable maturity and traction. Investors can enter these rounds with tickets starting at EUR 2,500. All startups in this category are subject to a rigorous due diligence process by partner venture capital funds.

Syndication rounds are also aimed at seed startups but with an investment range between EUR 100,000 and EUR 1,000,000. Like co-invested rounds, investors can participate with tickets starting at EUR 2,500. However, the major difference is that the startups' maturity and traction checks are performed directly by the SeedBlink team, ensuring a rigorous internal evaluation.

"Community Stars is on a mission to bring together promising founders with their communities, providing essential support in the early stages of company development," Ionuț Pătrăhău, Managing Partner & Business Development at SeedBlink, said. "A startup founder not only needs capital but also a strong network. We're here to provide the knowledge of financing and infrastructure needed, enabling them to build a community of supporters and develop their vision."

Eric Bartha, Head of Investment Management, added: "From discussions with startups, there is a real need for alternative funding in every European country. We want to team up with local incubators and accelerators to support those entrepreneurs with solid business plans and innovative ideas. Also, this new type of opportunity is accessible with a lower investment ticket to better accommodate the supporters of founders."

With a track record of co-investing in over 100 technology startups in more than 15 countries and backed by a network of 75,000 investors (business angels, VCs and strategic partners) in 92 countries, SeedBlink has been able to raise EUR 250 million to support technology innovation.

(Photo: Seedblink management team, courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com