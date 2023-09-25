Startup

Romanian healthy snacks startup Unison launches SeedBlink funding round

25 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Unison announced that it is seeking EUR 225,000 in financing on SeedBlink. 

The company, founded by specialist in plant-based nutrition Tania Nicoară and new-food entrepreneur Tudor Iacob, launched a public fundraising campaign through SeedBlink. The team’s plans include diversifying the range of snacks and spreads from nuts, seeds, and fruits, operational development to increase production capacity, and listing in major chain stores. 

Romania has the lowest daily intake of fruits and vegetables among EU member states: only 2% of the population consumes at least 5 portions of fruits and vegetables daily. Unison seeks to provide healthy snacks such as natural nut butters, granola, or raw bars, but also through education and information actions.

“The market for healthy plant-based products is growing and we see this directly on store shelves. Unison already has a solid customer base and a portfolio of nutrient-dense products that are very loved by consumers. With this funding, we will accelerate sales and significantly expand our product offering,” said Tudor Iacob, CEO and co-founder of Unison.

The total financial goal of this pre-seed round is EUR 225,000. Of these, EUR 133,000 have already been raised from Mavers Ventures (Lead VC) and other angel investors.

Unison products are available both online and in the offer of more than 60 physical stores and distributors in the country. The packaging used by Unison is environmentally friendly, and the deliveries they make directly in Bucharest and Ilfov are made with 100% electric cars.

“We are happy to support Unison in this important step in the local market. Food can be made fundamentally more sustainable by using fresh plant-based alternatives. We believe there is room for growth for new brands in this market,” said Mircea Ghiță, country manager Romania at SeedBlink. 

The SeedBlink campaign is open to anyone who wants to join Unison in its growth process, and the minimum ticket is EUR 500.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Unison)

Read next
Normal
Startup

Romanian healthy snacks startup Unison launches SeedBlink funding round

25 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Unison announced that it is seeking EUR 225,000 in financing on SeedBlink. 

The company, founded by specialist in plant-based nutrition Tania Nicoară and new-food entrepreneur Tudor Iacob, launched a public fundraising campaign through SeedBlink. The team’s plans include diversifying the range of snacks and spreads from nuts, seeds, and fruits, operational development to increase production capacity, and listing in major chain stores. 

Romania has the lowest daily intake of fruits and vegetables among EU member states: only 2% of the population consumes at least 5 portions of fruits and vegetables daily. Unison seeks to provide healthy snacks such as natural nut butters, granola, or raw bars, but also through education and information actions.

“The market for healthy plant-based products is growing and we see this directly on store shelves. Unison already has a solid customer base and a portfolio of nutrient-dense products that are very loved by consumers. With this funding, we will accelerate sales and significantly expand our product offering,” said Tudor Iacob, CEO and co-founder of Unison.

The total financial goal of this pre-seed round is EUR 225,000. Of these, EUR 133,000 have already been raised from Mavers Ventures (Lead VC) and other angel investors.

Unison products are available both online and in the offer of more than 60 physical stores and distributors in the country. The packaging used by Unison is environmentally friendly, and the deliveries they make directly in Bucharest and Ilfov are made with 100% electric cars.

“We are happy to support Unison in this important step in the local market. Food can be made fundamentally more sustainable by using fresh plant-based alternatives. We believe there is room for growth for new brands in this market,” said Mircea Ghiță, country manager Romania at SeedBlink. 

The SeedBlink campaign is open to anyone who wants to join Unison in its growth process, and the minimum ticket is EUR 500.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Unison)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria