Over 1,700 policemen, gendarmes present at Romania’s Neversea festival

A staff of over 1,700 people working with the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) will ensure public order at the upcoming Neversea festival, which takes place between July 4 and July 7 on the Modern Beach in Constanţa, at the Romanian seaside.

The Gendarmerie will lead the mission, with support from the Police, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), the Border Police, the Brigade for Combating Organized Crime and the General Inspectorate for Aviation.

At the same time, 100 paramedics will be present at the first-aid points set up on the premises of the event every night.

“We have three first-aid points, and two advanced medical points. We will have 9 – 13 doctors working every night at the medical points, in addition to nurses at the emergency unit. On average, there will be 100 people every night, while during the day there will be one advanced medical point and a first-aid point open, since the activity is less intense,” Daniel Popa, the head of the Dobrogea Emergency Situations Inspectorate, said, quoted by Agerpres.

As a novelty this year, concerts will start at 14:00 instead of 12:00 because of the high temperatures expected in the coming period, the event’s organizers announced. They expect a public of at least 50,000 every evening. Access to the Neversea beach is made through Tomis port.

The festival’s budget this year amounts to some EUR 9 million.

The lineup of this year’s edition includes G-Eazy, Jessie J, Afrojack, Lost Frequencies, Steve Aoki, Rudimental DJ, Jamie Jones, Tale of Us, Andy C, Wilkinson DJ Set, Flux Pavilion, Chinese Man, and Sub Focus DJ Set.

