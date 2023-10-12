Tech

Second satellite built by Romanian high schoolers to be launched by SpaceX

12 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A second satellite built by five students from the International Computer Science High School in Bucharest has passed its tests and will be launched by SpaceX in November aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

ROM-3, the second satellite built by the RomSpace team, is in its final stages. Mechanical and electrical tests have been successfully completed in the laboratories of Alba Orbital in Glasgow, United Kingdom. The picosatellite, named Space Starling, is ready for flight and is scheduled to be installed on the rocket in October, Digi24 reported.

ROM-3 is a rectangular parallelepiped with dimensions of 5 x 5 x 10 centimeters, a larger version of its predecessor, ROM-2. It is equipped with more advanced, complex technology, including a 5-megapixel camera. Its mission is to collect data from space about the Earth's crust, and the reception of this data will be done through the international network of radio amateurs. 

The satellite is scheduled to be launched in November from Vandenberg, California, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It will orbit the Earth at an altitude of 550 km, at a speed of 28,000 km/h, orbiting the planet 15 times every 24 hours, passing over Romania twice a day and transmitting on the frequency of 436.235 MHz, with the call sign YP3R. 

The team of students is composed of Filip Buşcu, Alexandru Luchianov, Alexandru Unteşu, David Ghiberdic, and Alexandru Peticaru.

ROM-3 was made with the financial support of the Terapia group from Cluj, the agency The Group, and with the support of the International Computer Science High School by District 3 City Hall. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rom-space.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Tech

Second satellite built by Romanian high schoolers to be launched by SpaceX

12 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A second satellite built by five students from the International Computer Science High School in Bucharest has passed its tests and will be launched by SpaceX in November aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

ROM-3, the second satellite built by the RomSpace team, is in its final stages. Mechanical and electrical tests have been successfully completed in the laboratories of Alba Orbital in Glasgow, United Kingdom. The picosatellite, named Space Starling, is ready for flight and is scheduled to be installed on the rocket in October, Digi24 reported.

ROM-3 is a rectangular parallelepiped with dimensions of 5 x 5 x 10 centimeters, a larger version of its predecessor, ROM-2. It is equipped with more advanced, complex technology, including a 5-megapixel camera. Its mission is to collect data from space about the Earth's crust, and the reception of this data will be done through the international network of radio amateurs. 

The satellite is scheduled to be launched in November from Vandenberg, California, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It will orbit the Earth at an altitude of 550 km, at a speed of 28,000 km/h, orbiting the planet 15 times every 24 hours, passing over Romania twice a day and transmitting on the frequency of 436.235 MHz, with the call sign YP3R. 

The team of students is composed of Filip Buşcu, Alexandru Luchianov, Alexandru Unteşu, David Ghiberdic, and Alexandru Peticaru.

ROM-3 was made with the financial support of the Terapia group from Cluj, the agency The Group, and with the support of the International Computer Science High School by District 3 City Hall. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rom-space.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion