Second Romanian on Diamond Princess cruise ship diagnosed with coronavirus

A second Romanian citizen on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan tested positive for coronavirus, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

“The Romanian Embassy in Tokyo was notified by the Japanese Foreign Affairs Ministry about the confirmation of a second case of coronavirus infection of a Romanian citizen, a member of the crew on the Diamond Princess cruise ship,” the Romanian ministry said in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 19.

The Romanian was transferred to a medical facility in Tokyo and MAE said that he is feeling well and has no symptoms.

According to data obtained by representatives of the Romanian embassy, local authorities have stated that all the cruise ship’s passengers have undergone medical tests, MAE also said. Meanwhile, those who have tested negative for the novel coronavirus began disembarking from the ship on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Another Romanian citizen on the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus last week. A total of 17 Romanians were among the around 3,700 passengers quarantined on the ship off the coast of Japan earlier this month.

[email protected]