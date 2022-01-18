Profile picture for user sfodor
International Classical Music Awards 2022: RO Sebastian Androne receives composer award

18 January 2022
Romanian Sebastian Androne received the Composer Award at this year’s International Classical Music Awards.

The awards “recognize creativity, imagination in the choice of repertoire and artistic excellence.” They were handed out by a jury made up of music critics working for a variety of magazines and radio stations, including Andante (Turkey), Crescendo (Belgium), Das Orchester (Germany), MDR-Klassik (Germany), Musical Life (Russia), Musica (Italy), Musik & Theater (Switzerland), Opera (UK), Orpheus Radio (Russia), Papageno (Hungary), Pizzicato (Luxembourg), Polskie Radio Chopin (Poland), Radio 100,7 (Luxembourg), Radio Romania Muzical (Romania), Resmusica.com (France), Scherzo (Spain), Rondo Classic (Finland), Unison (Croatia). 

Sebastian Androne, born in 1989, writes both contemporary concert music and soundtracks for theater or film. He studied music composition in Romania, Great Britain and France. He finished his PhD in 2018 at the National University of Music from Bucharest. Among the competitions he won is the International Film Music Competition in Zürich (2018). 

Conductor Adam Fischer received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while clarinetist Martin Fröst was named Artist of the Year. The full list of winners is available here.

(Photo: Danandaprema | Dreamstime.com)

