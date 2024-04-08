Sea Shield 24: Major Romania-led multinational military exercise starts in the Black Sea region

The Romanian Naval Forces are organizing Sea Shield 24 on April 8-21 - a major multinational military exercise held in the Black Sea region and joined by 12 allied and partner states. More than 2,200 military personnel will participate in the training drills.

Participating nations include Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Great Britain, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Turkey, and the US. The other categories of forces from the Romanian Army will also participate, as well as structures from the national defense system.

In addition to the military personnel, 27 maritime and river vessels, 17 aircraft, and 91 vehicles and boats will train in the Black Sea, in the coastal area, on the Danube river and in the Danube Delta, the Romanian Navy said. They will prepare for missions to combat illegal activities at sea and river, maritime and river control, search and rescue at sea, assist a vessel in distress, and ensure critical infrastructure security.

"The Sea Shield 24 multinational exercise is the most complex event led by the Romanian Naval Forces through the Viceamiral Ioan Georgescu Naval Component Command in the training year 2024, and contributes to the promotion of Romania's initiatives and interests at the regional and international level, as well as to increasing the level of interoperability between the participating forces," reads the Romanian Navy's press release.

The Sea Shield series of military drills started in 2015.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)