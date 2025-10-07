Education

Update: Schools to close in Bucharest, five counties on Wednesday due to extreme rainfall warning

07 October 2025

Update, October 7: After the counties of Constanța, Călărași, Ialomița, and Giurgiu, authorities also decided to suspend in-person classes in the schools and kindergartens in Bucharest on Wednesday, during the red code warning for heavy rainfall, interim mayor Stelian Bujduveanu told Digi24. According to Hotnews.ro, the county of Ilfov took the same decision. 

The Bucharest City Hall announced that, following the extreme rainfall warning, all municipal departments are on alert and ready to intervene wherever needed. Residents facing problems caused by the weather can call the free helpline 0800 800 868, available 24 hours a day.

Initial story: The Ministry of Education announced that schools will be closed on Wednesday, October 8, in the counties of Constanța, Călărași, Ialomița, and Giurgiu due to severe weather conditions forecast by the National Meteorological Administration - ANM. The four counties and Bucharest are under a red weather alert for heavy rain.

According to the ministry, all pre-university education institutions in the affected counties will suspend in-person classes for the day. School boards will set measures to recover the missed hours in the coming weeks.

The Education Ministry also stated that the list of counties may be updated depending on how weather conditions evolve and on further decisions from local emergency committees, including those in Bucharest.

The decision was made by local County Committees for Emergency Situations following extreme weather alerts issued for southern Romania, where heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected overnight and throughout Wednesday. The regions covered by the red code warning are expected to experience periods of intense and persistent rainfall, with possible thunderstorms. Total precipitation could reach 80 to 100 liters per square meter, and in some areas as much as 120 to 140 liters per sqm. 

Orange and yellow warnings for heavy rain are also in place, while in the Southern Carpathians, snow and blizzard conditions are possible at elevations above 1,700 meters.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

