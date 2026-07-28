Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna to perform in Romania during Imperial Christmas Gala

The famed Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna is set to return to Bucharest and perform at the Romanian Athenaeum on December 20 for the Imperial Christmas Gala, an event that has reached its 7th edition.

The evening's repertoire will bring together famous waltzes, lively polkas and emblematic musical pages by Johann Strauss II, alongside other jewels of Viennese classical music.

“Returning to Bucharest every December is for us a gesture of continuity and artistic affection. Imperial Christmas Gala has become a symbol of the meeting between Viennese tradition and an extraordinarily receptive and cultivated audience. It is our way of saying thank you for a year that is coming to an end,” said Peter Hosek, manager of Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna, according to Eventim.

Tickets for the event start at RON 329 (EUR 63) and can go to RON 629 (EUR 120).

Founded in 1997, Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna performs concerts at the Orangery of Schönbrunn Palace, at the Vienna State Opera and at prestigious festivals in Salzburg, being constantly invited to important stages around the world: Sweden, Finland, Germany, Italy, Romania, Japan, China and the United States.

Devoted to the Viennese tradition, the orchestra performs Johann Strauss waltzes, creations by Mozart, Haydn and Schubert, as well as works dedicated to festive moments.

In recent years, Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna has consolidated its status as an ambassador of authentic Viennese style through extensive international tours and appearances on increasingly diverse stages, from Europe to Asia and overseas. The orchestra is famous for the homogeneity of its sound, stylistic precision and stage elegance.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: German Quality Entertainment on Facebook)