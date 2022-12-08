Politics

Schengen: Austria to veto Bulgaria, Romania joining the border-free area, Germany supports their bids

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austria will veto Romania and Bulgaria joining the Schengen area, Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner said on Thursday, December 8, before the meeting of EU colleagues in Brussels, Thelocal.at reported.

On the other hand, the German interior minister said Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the border-free area.

"I cannot understand Austria's position in this respect," Nancy Faeser told reporters on December 8, according to Reuters. "We will support Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria, all three."

Austria continued to voice concerns about Romania joining the Schengen area in the past days, reportedly citing illegal migration as the main reason. The topic is to be decided at the December 8 EU Justice and Home Affairs Council.

Schengen is the largest free-travel area in the world, with currently 22 EU countries participating, plus four associated non-EU countries (Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Schengen: Austria to veto Bulgaria, Romania joining the border-free area, Germany supports their bids

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austria will veto Romania and Bulgaria joining the Schengen area, Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner said on Thursday, December 8, before the meeting of EU colleagues in Brussels, Thelocal.at reported.

On the other hand, the German interior minister said Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the border-free area.

"I cannot understand Austria's position in this respect," Nancy Faeser told reporters on December 8, according to Reuters. "We will support Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria, all three."

Austria continued to voice concerns about Romania joining the Schengen area in the past days, reportedly citing illegal migration as the main reason. The topic is to be decided at the December 8 EU Justice and Home Affairs Council.

Schengen is the largest free-travel area in the world, with currently 22 EU countries participating, plus four associated non-EU countries (Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
24 November 2022
Social
New bill allows foreigners married to Romanian citizens to obtain citizenship even if they live outside Romania
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania