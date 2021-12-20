Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 07:34
Business

Leading RO canned meat producer Scandia takes over rival Agra's

20 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Scandia Food, the leader in the Romanian canned food market, confirms the acquisition of Agra's Alba Iulia, a company specialized in meat processing and meat production, News.ro reported.

The transaction is part of the company's expansion plan. The acquisition of Agra's by Scandia Food expands the product portfolio but also the meat production and processing capacities at group level, thus expanding the capabilities in the sausage category.

Agra's processes approximately 200 tonnes of meat per month in the factory in Oarda, Alba County (with a capacity of 4,500 tonnes per year and 300 employees), and the products are sold both through its network of stores and through third parties, in different areas of the country but also abroad, in countries such as Italy or Cyprus.

Scandia Food, the leader on the Romanian canned food market, is a local food company present, with six production capacities and over 1,000 employees.

The brands owned by the company are Scandia Sibiu, Bucegi, Sadu, Lotka, Năvodul Plin, Tapas, Rotina, Roua, Sunset Nuts, Yummy Snacks.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/20/2021 - 07:34
Business

Leading RO canned meat producer Scandia takes over rival Agra's

20 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Scandia Food, the leader in the Romanian canned food market, confirms the acquisition of Agra's Alba Iulia, a company specialized in meat processing and meat production, News.ro reported.

The transaction is part of the company's expansion plan. The acquisition of Agra's by Scandia Food expands the product portfolio but also the meat production and processing capacities at group level, thus expanding the capabilities in the sausage category.

Agra's processes approximately 200 tonnes of meat per month in the factory in Oarda, Alba County (with a capacity of 4,500 tonnes per year and 300 employees), and the products are sold both through its network of stores and through third parties, in different areas of the country but also abroad, in countries such as Italy or Cyprus.

Scandia Food, the leader on the Romanian canned food market, is a local food company present, with six production capacities and over 1,000 employees.

The brands owned by the company are Scandia Sibiu, Bucegi, Sadu, Lotka, Năvodul Plin, Tapas, Rotina, Roua, Sunset Nuts, Yummy Snacks.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks