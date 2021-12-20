Leading RO canned meat producer Scandia takes over rival Agra's

Scandia Food, the leader in the Romanian canned food market, confirms the acquisition of Agra's Alba Iulia, a company specialized in meat processing and meat production, News.ro reported.

The transaction is part of the company's expansion plan. The acquisition of Agra's by Scandia Food expands the product portfolio but also the meat production and processing capacities at group level, thus expanding the capabilities in the sausage category.

Agra's processes approximately 200 tonnes of meat per month in the factory in Oarda, Alba County (with a capacity of 4,500 tonnes per year and 300 employees), and the products are sold both through its network of stores and through third parties, in different areas of the country but also abroad, in countries such as Italy or Cyprus.

Scandia Food, the leader on the Romanian canned food market, is a local food company present, with six production capacities and over 1,000 employees.

The brands owned by the company are Scandia Sibiu, Bucegi, Sadu, Lotka, Năvodul Plin, Tapas, Rotina, Roua, Sunset Nuts, Yummy Snacks.

