Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:17
Real Estate

Polish Scallier takes over commercial project in Timisoara from local group Oasis

21 July 2021
Polish commercial park developer Scallier, already active on the Romanian market, took over a project initiated in 2019 by local group Oasis Retail Development & Consulting in Timisoara.

Scallier will complete the project, with a total usable area of 10,800 sqm and having Kaufland discount hypermarket as an anchor, under the label FunShop Park by the first quarter of 2022, Profit.ro reported. The project announced by Oasis was estimated to cost EUR 15 mln.

For this year, Scallier already had scheduled the openings of three retail parks, at Rosiorii de Vede, Focsani and Mosnita - near Timisoara. The retail parks in Turda, Vaslui and Hunedoara are scheduled to open in 2022.

Scallier typically invests in a retail park between five and ten million euros.

The polish group Scallier was assisted in the takeover by the law firm PeliPartners, which appointed a team coordinated by Francisc Peli (Managing Partner) and which included Alexandra Ioniţă (Senior Associate) and Antonia Nica (Associate).

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

