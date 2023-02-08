Social

Save the Children Romania: 2 out of 5 children are victims of cyberbullying

08 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

At least 2 out of 5 Romanian children are subject to online mockery from their peers and relatives, although only 17% of children admit to having sent offensive messages, according to a new survey carried out by Save the Children Romania. 

"The organization points out that online harassment, cyberbullying, has long-term socio-emotional consequences and adds to cases of physical violence in schools," the research reads. 

The finding, which Save the Children conducted from a pool of 2.373 kids aged between 8 and 17 in both rural and urban areas, also reveals that girls are more prone to those attacks. Young girls are significantly more likely to spend more than 6 hours online compared to boys. In total, over 77% of children from both genders spend at least 3 hours surfing the web and 31% have a screen time of over 6 hours. 

"The share of girls who state that they have been offended on the Internet is 12 percentage points higher than boys who have had such an experience," the survey says.

The number of young cyberbullying victims is slightly higher than last year's figure. In 2022, Save the Children recorded 8,804 reports of vitriol, which mostly contained illegal content and materials depicting the sexual abuse of children. 

Children from rural areas state to a higher extent that they have been harassed on the Internet compared to those in urban areas.

On cyber public spaces like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, those harmful messages mostly come from online strangers (38%), followed by friends and colleagues (28% combined). Additionally, at least 40% report abuses received while playing online video games.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piyamas Dulmunsumphun | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

Save the Children Romania: 2 out of 5 children are victims of cyberbullying

08 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

At least 2 out of 5 Romanian children are subject to online mockery from their peers and relatives, although only 17% of children admit to having sent offensive messages, according to a new survey carried out by Save the Children Romania. 

"The organization points out that online harassment, cyberbullying, has long-term socio-emotional consequences and adds to cases of physical violence in schools," the research reads. 

The finding, which Save the Children conducted from a pool of 2.373 kids aged between 8 and 17 in both rural and urban areas, also reveals that girls are more prone to those attacks. Young girls are significantly more likely to spend more than 6 hours online compared to boys. In total, over 77% of children from both genders spend at least 3 hours surfing the web and 31% have a screen time of over 6 hours. 

"The share of girls who state that they have been offended on the Internet is 12 percentage points higher than boys who have had such an experience," the survey says.

The number of young cyberbullying victims is slightly higher than last year's figure. In 2022, Save the Children recorded 8,804 reports of vitriol, which mostly contained illegal content and materials depicting the sexual abuse of children. 

Children from rural areas state to a higher extent that they have been harassed on the Internet compared to those in urban areas.

On cyber public spaces like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, those harmful messages mostly come from online strangers (38%), followed by friends and colleagues (28% combined). Additionally, at least 40% report abuses received while playing online video games.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piyamas Dulmunsumphun | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says