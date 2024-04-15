Săvârșin Royal Domain in western Romania to reopen to visitors later this month

The Săvârșin Royal Domain in Arad county, western Romania, reopens its gates to visitors this spring, according to the official announcement. The Royal Village and the Săvârșin Domain park will welcome tourists starting at the end of April.

Moreover, during the same period, the Spring Fair will take place in the northeastern part of the domain's park, the Royal Family announced on social media.

"At the moment, the teams of the Royal Collection Foundation and the organization's partners are working intensively to prepare the park and the buildings visited by the public," reads the message.

The detailed program of events is to be announced in the coming period.

In recent years, the Săvârşin Royal Domain was opened between May and October on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and park visits were possible with a guide, according to Agerpres. Organized groups could also visit the domain outside the regular schedule based on appointments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Castelul Regal Savarsin)