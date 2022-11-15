Free visits at Romania’s Sarmizegetusa Regia ancient fortress on November 16

Tourists can visit the famous Sarmizegetusa Regia Dacian site in Romania free of charge this Wednesday, November 16, when the UNESCO World Heritage Day is celebrated in the country.

The archaeological site, which was the most important military and political center of the ancient Dacians, is located in Hunedoara county. Until November 30, it can be visited daily between 09:00 and 18:00.

“The Common Heritage of Mankind list includes monuments or places in Romania. Since 1999, among them is the ensemble of Dacian fortresses in the Orăștiei Mountains. Thus, on Wednesday, November 16, all those who will visit the Grădiștea de Munte-Sarmizegetusa Regia archaeological site will be able to do so for free,” the Sarmizegetusa Regia Administration announced on Facebook.

The Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects announced at the end of October that the ancient Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa would be restored with EU funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)