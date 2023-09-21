Romanian courier Sameday launches mobile app after EUR 1 mln investment

Sameday, a leading player in the Romanian courier market, announced that it is investing over EUR 1 million in the Sameday App, a mobile application designed to improve the experience customers have with online stores.

It offers users more predictability, flexibility and transparency in the process of delivery.

"The functionalities included in the application respond to the specific requirements and consumers; needs in terms of courier services, being built on the basis of the feedback provided by them in a market study carried out by the company in May this year," the company announced, Bursa.ro reported.

More than 20,000 companies (online stores in general) delivered via Sameday in the first 8 months of this year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sameday)