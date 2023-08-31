Romanian courier firm Cargus invests in international expansion to boost business

Romanian courier company Cargus, controlled by the private equity fund Mid Europa Partners, plans to invest RON 33 million (EUR 6.7 mln) this year in logistics, technological solutions for businesses and international expansion.

The company is focusing on creating infrastructure and developing logistics partnerships in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Germany, and expects to double its volumes in the cross-border segment next year.

In the first half of 2023, Cargus recorded a growth north of 10% in revenues compared to 2022, and a similar pace is expected for the whole year.

"2023 has all the features to be a good year for Cargus and to set our growth for the next years: an enriched team, an outstanding operational performance, future product launches that will become benchmarks for our customers' experience and a growing business outside local borders. We started the year with positive premises, we more than doubled our growth, compared to where we ended last year, and estimate a further increase due to the consistent investments and the hard work of an agile team," said Yannick Mooijman, CEO of Cargus.

Cargus continued its expansion towards European e-Commerce markets and the development of the cross-border segment. The company accelerated its business in Poland, where it has put in place the operational infrastructure, consolidated the team and added important customers to its portfolio.

In June, Vinted, Europe's largest marketplace platform in the field of second-hand fashion, partnered with Cargus, thus joining other large companies, such as Bonprix or LPP.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cargus)