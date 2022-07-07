Romania's state salt company Salrom may be listed in early 2023

Salrom, the only salt producer in Romania, which also plans to resume domestic graphite production, could be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) between April and May 2023, minister of economy Florin Spătaru said during an interview with Bursa daily.

According to him, the Ministry of Economy is currently analyzing methods of attracting financial resources for companies in the ministry's portfolio, other than loans from banks.

Besides the much-expected IPO at Hidroelectrica, the listing of Salrom's shares meet the expectations of Fondul Proprietatea, a minority shareholder of the two companies that have advocated for a long period of time in favour of such steps.

In fact, Fondul Proprietatea is carrying out the IPO at Hidroelectrica, after the Romanian Government has repeatedly deferred such a step.

Fondul Proprietatea holds 49% in Salrom, the state being the main shareholder with the rest of 51% of the shares.

(Photo: Florin Spataru Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com