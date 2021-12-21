Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/21/2021 - 08:27
Social

Romanian railway workers reportedly get 10% wage hike after strike

21 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The workers of Romanian locomotive repair shops went on unannounced strike in the morning of December 20, causing massive train delays in a period of the year when the people travel more than usual - including by train.

The companies will undergo an economic streamlining process next year, as part of the Resilience Plan, minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu commented.

The railway workers were reportedly given a 10% hike, Hotnews.ro reported, compared to 30% asked by the trade unions, and the strike ended in the afternoon of the same day.

According to passenger railway company CFR Calatori, the workers protested against the prorogation by one year until January 2023, of law 195/2020, regarding the Railway Staff Statute.

Minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu explained that the state-owned railway companies could not afford the wage hikes provisioned in the Railway Staff Statute, of some 40%. The 10% hike alone will cost some RON 1,000 mln (EUR 200 mln), he argued, Observatornews.ro reported.

In exchange, the trade unions’ representatives stressed that the wages of the railway workers are anyway small - close to the minimum statutory wage in the case of the workers in the locomotive repair shops.

The personnel was furthermore reduced, to 11,500 from 13,000 in the case of the passenger railway company CFR Calatori. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 14:22
16 March 2021
RI +
All aboard! A short guide to Bucharest’s new train connection to the airport
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/21/2021 - 08:27
Social

Romanian railway workers reportedly get 10% wage hike after strike

21 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The workers of Romanian locomotive repair shops went on unannounced strike in the morning of December 20, causing massive train delays in a period of the year when the people travel more than usual - including by train.

The companies will undergo an economic streamlining process next year, as part of the Resilience Plan, minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu commented.

The railway workers were reportedly given a 10% hike, Hotnews.ro reported, compared to 30% asked by the trade unions, and the strike ended in the afternoon of the same day.

According to passenger railway company CFR Calatori, the workers protested against the prorogation by one year until January 2023, of law 195/2020, regarding the Railway Staff Statute.

Minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu explained that the state-owned railway companies could not afford the wage hikes provisioned in the Railway Staff Statute, of some 40%. The 10% hike alone will cost some RON 1,000 mln (EUR 200 mln), he argued, Observatornews.ro reported.

In exchange, the trade unions’ representatives stressed that the wages of the railway workers are anyway small - close to the minimum statutory wage in the case of the workers in the locomotive repair shops.

The personnel was furthermore reduced, to 11,500 from 13,000 in the case of the passenger railway company CFR Calatori. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 14:22
16 March 2021
RI +
All aboard! A short guide to Bucharest’s new train connection to the airport
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks