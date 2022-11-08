Feast of Saints Michael and Gabriel: Almost 1.5 mln Romanians celebrate their name day today

The Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel (Sfinţii Arhangheli Mihail şi Gavriil) are celebrated today, November 8, in Romania. More than 1.45 million Romanians celebrate their name day today, most of whom (821,601) are men, according to official statistics quoted by local Agerpres.

Most men celebrated today are named Mihai (370,136) and Gabriel (319,293). Other common names are Mihail, Mihăiţă/Mihaiţă, Mihnea, or Gavril.

For women, the most common names are Mihaela (367,761) and Gabriela (253,517), but those named Mihaiela, Gabi, Mihaila, or Mihăiţa are also celebrated today.

The feast day of Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel is one of Romania's most important religious holidays in November. According to local beliefs, the two archangels are always present in people’s lives, watching over them. As archangels, both Saint Michael and Saint Gabriel assist in the Last Judgment, are patrons of homes, burn the sins that people accumulate, and, through fasting, purify their conscience.

According to popular custom, on the day of Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel, candles are lit for both the living and those who have passed away.

