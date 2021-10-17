Profile picture for user andreich
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest

17 October 2021
Moscow-based Team Spirit won the Dota 2 world championship, also known as The International 10, hosted by Bucharest's National Arena. In the competition's final, on October 17, Team Spirit beat Chinese team PSD.LGD, the competition's favorites.

The winners will take home a cash prize of USD 18.2 million while the finalists will get USD 5.2 million. The International 10 has set a record for an e-sports competition, with total prizes of over USD 44 million.

The two finalists had very different paths throughout the competition. While PSD.LGD had a nearly perfect evolution, with straight wins until the final, Team Spirit lost their first match in the knock-out stage and had to go through a more difficult path in the Lower Bracket. However, they managed to beat all of their opponents and won the final 3-2 after a spectacular match.

Team Spirit is the first Eastern European team to win The International in a decade. The team is made of Russian and Ukrainian players.

All the action of the final can be watched here:

