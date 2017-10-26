14.5 °C
Russian Film Days festival kicks off in Bucharest

by Irina Marica
This year’s edition of Russian Film Days starts in Bucharest on Thursday, October 26, with the screening of Karen Shakhnazarov’s latest film Anna Karenina – Vronsky’s Story, marking the director’s 65th anniversary.

The screening takes place at Cinemateca Eforie in Bucharest, starting 19:00.

The program also includes other films by the same director, such as We are from Jazz, Winter Evening in Gagra, The Messenger Boy, Dreams, and Day of the Full Moon.

Karen Shakhnazarov is a filmmaker, producer and screenwriter, as well as general manager of the Mosfilm studios.

After Bucharest, the Russian Film Days festival will continue its journey through Romania in the cities of Ploiesti, Cluj-Napoca, Satu-Mare, Suceava, Sighetu Marmatiei, and Iasi. Access is based on tickets offered for sale by partner cinemas.

