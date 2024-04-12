Russian ambassador to Romania ends his term

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, has concluded his diplomatic mission in Romania and has permanently departed for Moscow.

The announcement was made by the Russian Embassy on its official Facebook page.

“Today, His Excellency Valery Kuzmin, the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Russian Federation in Romania, concluded his diplomatic mission and has definitively left for Moscow. Until the arrival of the new ambassador, Mrs. Minister-Counselor Elena Kopnina will act as the Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Russian Federation in Romania,” stated the post on the Russian Embassy's Facebook page in Bucharest.

Kuzmin has served as Russia’s ambassador to Romania since 2016. Earlier this week, his wife died after suffering from cardiorespiratory arrest.

In February, the ambassador warned that Romania has to expect “some consequences” after giving support to Ukraine and hosting “other troops” [allied NATO forces] on its territory.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)