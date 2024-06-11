Russia is the biggest threat to European security, Romanian president says at B9 meeting

Improving security on NATO’s eastern flank and in the Black Sea region is paramount to the regional security of the countries in the vicinity, said Romanian president Klaus Iohannis at a meeting of the Bucharest 9 (B9) countries in Riga.

The B9 format, initiated by Romania and Poland, brings together the 9 NATO countries in Eastern Europe.

At the recent meeting in Latvia, Iohannis said that support for Ukraine should go on for as long as necessary.

“As dramatic regional developments continue to increasingly claim our full attention and coordination, we need to act in order to bring added value to our Alliance as a whole. We need to act towards more solidarity, dialogue, and cooperation. They are and should remain the roots of our common strength and resilience,” the president said.

He also argued that the B9 format contributed to NATO’s enhanced deterrence from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea.

“This is why we need to maintain focus on improving security on NATO’s Eastern Flank, especially in the Black Sea region. By doing so, we will strengthen the regional and Euro-Atlantic security and that of all 32 Allies. Continuing and increasing our support for Ukraine, for as long as it takes. Other NATO vulnerable partners, the Republic of Moldova in particular, should also receive our attention and assistance to enhance resilience,” Iohannis said.

Klaus Iohannis also noted that “Russia will continue to pose the biggest security risk to our states and to the European security. We should be ready to act accordingly! We, the NATO Allies on the Eastern Flank, are on the frontline in countering the negative effects of this devastating war.”

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)