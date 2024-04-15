Ruling coalition’s candidate to Bucharest City Hall faces incompatibility allegations

After the media revealed his less visible but significant assets held through his firms, the ruling coalition’s candidate for Bucharest City Hall, Catalin Cirstoiu, came under more significant allegations when his allegedly incompatible activity at the family’s medical clinic surfaced.

As the manager of the University Hospital in Bucharest, Cirstoiu was not allowed to carry out other paid activities (with some exceptions). When investigated about this in 2020, Cirstoiu claimed that he was providing educational services – one of the activities allowed by the law – under his contract with the family’s medical centre.

However, Hotnews.ro, quoting official sources, claims that the medical centre was not certified to provide educational services.

Catalin Cirstoiu is, anyway, not among the two strongest candidates for the mayoral seat in Bucharest, according to the latest polls. As the scandals surrounding him expand, his odds are diminishing, while the competition among the two relevant candidates, incumbent mayor Nicusor Dan and quasi-independent Cristian Popescu Piedone, is becoming tighter.

As a last-minute attempt to gain certain control over Bucharest City Hall through the majority in the Council, the ruling coalition formed by Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) may pull out their joint candidate, thus providing an impetus to Piedone (still seen as associated with the Social Democrats).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)