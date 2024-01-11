Royal Ballet stars to come to Bucharest for “Once Upon a Winter’s Dream” Gala

Reece Clarke and Yasmine Naghdi, principal dancers at The Royal Ballet in London, joined the lineup of international stars performing on February 26 at the “Once Upon a Winter’s Dream” Ballet Gala in Bucharest.

Reece Clarke, 28, hails from Scotland and joined the Royal Ballet in 2013, a year after receiving the Junior Dancer of the Year award. Since 2022, he has been a principal dancer. His first significant role came in 2014 when he danced alongside the Argentine principal dancer of the Royal Ballet, Marianela Nunez, in Frederick Ashton’s “Symphonic Variations.”

In 2019, he portrayed Chevalier Des Grieux in the ballet “Manon,” where he danced alongside the Japanese principal dancer of the Royal Ballet, Akane Takada. For this role, Reece Clarke had only ten minutes to prepare after the lead dancer suffered an injury. Despite never having danced with Akane Takada before, his performance was a triumph.

In July 2023, Reece Clarke danced alongside Alina Cojocaru in “Giselle” at the Tbilisi Ballet, both being special guests.

British dancer Yasmine Naghdi, 31, joined The Royal Ballet in 2010 while still a student at the Royal Ballet School in London. At 22, she was already given significant roles such as Juliet in Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s “Romeo and Juliet.” She was promoted to principal dancer at 24, marking her debut in “Swan Lake,” portraying Odette.

The Ballet Gala will last for two hours and presents a concept inspired by the story of Princess Anastasia from the Romanov family. The narrative thread conceived brings to the forefront themes like love, mystery, memory, ballroom, castle, and emotion, depicted through excerpts “Giselle” (choreographed by Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot), “Cinderella” (choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon), “The Nutcracker” (choreographed by Ileana Iliescu), “Le Parc” (choreographed by Angelin Prejlocaj), and “Women” (choreographed by Gheorghe Iancu).

Iana Salenko and Dinu Tamazlâcaru (Staatsballett Berlin), Julian MacKay and Madison Young (Bayerische Stattsballett), Marina Minoiu (Royal Danish Ballet), and Robert Enache (National Opera Bucharest), Cristian Preda and Viviana Olaru (National Opera Iasi) will also take the stage.

The artistic direction of the gala is by Alice Minoiu, founder of Ars Gratia Regalia.

Tickets can be purchased on the IaBilet platform. The Gala will take place at 8:00 PM at the National Theatre I.L. Caragiale in Bucharest.

(Photo source: the organizers)