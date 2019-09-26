EP Juri committee invites Romania’s candidate for EC seat to extraordinary hearing

The Legal Committee (JURI) of the European Parliament (EP) decided to invite Rovana Plumb and Laszlo Trocsanyi, Romania and Hungary’s candidates for commissioner posts, to an extraordinary hearing on Friday, September 27, to clarify the controversial aspects of their wealth statements, officials of the European Parliament told G4Media.ro.

The information was confirmed by MEP Siegfried Muresan on Facebook.

Last week, JURI asked Rovana Plumb for further explanations regarding the differences that appear between the wealth statements that the former minister filed in Romania and Brussels.

The committee also asked Rovana Plumb to translate the statement submitted in Romania into English and provide additional details about a loan she did not mention previously.

(Photo: Rovana Plumb Facebook Page)

[email protected]