Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/26/2019 - 09:04
Politics
EP Juri committee invites Romania’s candidate for EC seat to extraordinary hearing
26 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Legal Committee (JURI) of the European Parliament (EP) decided to invite Rovana Plumb and Laszlo Trocsanyi, Romania and Hungary’s candidates for commissioner posts, to an extraordinary hearing on Friday, September 27, to clarify the controversial aspects of their wealth statements, officials of the European Parliament told G4Media.ro.

The information was confirmed by MEP Siegfried Muresan on Facebook.

Last week, JURI asked Rovana Plumb for further explanations regarding the differences that appear between the wealth statements that the former minister filed in Romania and Brussels.

The committee also asked Rovana Plumb to translate the statement submitted in Romania into English and provide additional details about a loan she did not mention previously.

(Photo: Rovana Plumb Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/26/2019 - 09:04
Politics
EP Juri committee invites Romania’s candidate for EC seat to extraordinary hearing
26 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Legal Committee (JURI) of the European Parliament (EP) decided to invite Rovana Plumb and Laszlo Trocsanyi, Romania and Hungary’s candidates for commissioner posts, to an extraordinary hearing on Friday, September 27, to clarify the controversial aspects of their wealth statements, officials of the European Parliament told G4Media.ro.

The information was confirmed by MEP Siegfried Muresan on Facebook.

Last week, JURI asked Rovana Plumb for further explanations regarding the differences that appear between the wealth statements that the former minister filed in Romania and Brussels.

The committee also asked Rovana Plumb to translate the statement submitted in Romania into English and provide additional details about a loan she did not mention previously.

(Photo: Rovana Plumb Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 September 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Eight presidential candidates earn more than Romania’s president
25 September 2019
Business
Online sales reach 25% of Ikea’s business in Romania, the highest share at group level
24 September 2019
Politics
It’s official: A Romanian will be the first EU Chief Prosecutor
24 September 2019
Politics
Romania plans to spend EUR 2.5 bln to rebuild military base at NATO standards
24 September 2019
Social
Famous Romanian singer Alexandra Stan speaks about abuse from former manager
23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40