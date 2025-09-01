Developer CTP appoints Ronald Binkofski as managing director for Romania

Ronald Binkofski, formerly GM of Microsoft Romania, has been appointed managing director for Romania of CTP, the developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties.

He will lead CTP’s continued expansion in Romania, growing the firm’s footprint in the country, where CTP already has a 3.1 million sqm GLA portfolio across 35 CTParks, alongside a 4.2 million sqm GLA landbank available to support substantial future growth.

He joins CTP from STX Next, the international data, AI, and cloud solutions business, where he was CEO. There, he drove the delivery of advanced software development and AI solutions.

Prior to this, he spent over 12 years at Microsoft, where he was responsible for expanding the company’s presence in Poland, Romania, and the wider CEE region while contributing to high-impact projects.

He also served as President and Vice President of EMEA for US international conglomerate Honeywell.

“We have ambitious plans in Romania’s ever more dynamic market, where CTP has already built a strong foothold with its network of modern, sustainable Parks and the extensive list of major businesses that call them home. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the business and to creating sustainable value for our partners and clients,” Binkofski commented.

CTP is home to and helping businesses expand in Romania with CTParks in key locations including Bucharest, Timișoara, Arad, Oradea, Sibiu, Craiova, and Brașov.

The company owned 13.5 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as of the end of June 2025.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com