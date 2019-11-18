Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 11/18/2019 - 11:34
Romanian forest management company puts up for sale 40,000 Christmas trees
18 November 2019
Forest management company Romsilva will put up for sale this year 40,000 Christmas trees. Of these, 26,000 are fir trees and 14,000 spruce trees, Agerpres reported.

The prices vary according to the species and the height of the trees, ranging from RON 15 (EUR 3) to RON 35 (EUR 7). Spruce trees with a height of 70 centimeters to 1.3 meters will cost RON 15 a piece, while fir trees with a height of 2 – 3 meters will cost RON 35. The prices do not include VAT.

Last year, Romsilva put up for sale a similar number of trees but also offered 35,000 fir trees planted in pots. These sold at prices ranging from RON 35 to RON 250 (EUR 52), depending on their height and packaging costs.

Romsilva also said that requests for trees taller than 3 meters are considered special orders. Their price is set by each forestry unit separately, starting from a minimum of RON 25 (EUR 5) per meter.

The head of Romsilva recently said the company was planning to sell, in the coming years, only trees planted in pots, so they can be replanted.

Romsilva managers 3.11 million hectares of state-owned forests, namely 47% of the 6.5 million hectares of local forests.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
