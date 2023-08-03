Romgaz resumes work at 430MW gas-fired power plant

Romania’s natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) signed the commencement order for the works at the 430MW gas-fired power plant at Iernut, which is expected to be completed within 16 months.

“On August 1, by issuing the order to start the works, the construction of Iernut Power Plant, with an installed capacity of 430MW, a strategic project for Romgaz as well as for Romania, enters the straight line,” said Razvan Popescu, Romgaz CEO.

The EUR 268mn contract with a consortium led by Spain’s Duro Felguera was terminated in mid-2021 for “the non-completion in time, by the executor, of the construction works and commissioning.”

The project should have been commissioned in early 2020. The consortium said at that time that it still wished to finish the works, claiming the overall project was 94% completed, and the Spanish company completed 98% of its part.

A new contract was signed with the same Spanish company in January this year after a new bidding procedure.

(Photo: Adel al Haddad/ Inquam Photos)

