Romania's Romgaz begins production at three more onshore wells

Romania's state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) has put into operation the Coşereni drying station, with three wells being put into production, energy minister Virgil Popescu announced.

Thus, an additional gas supply of 230,000 cubic meters per day is ensured, he stated.

Minister Popescu explained that this was possible upon an investment of RON 31 mln.

"Starting today, the natural gas is delivered to the national gas transmission system. Also, until the first quarter of next year, Romgaz will introduce into production, in the Snagov area [near Bucharest], at least 6 wells, which will bring an additional supply of natural gas of about 600,000 cubic meters," the minister also transmitted.

According to him, from 2021 until now, Romgaz has put into production 14 new operating wells to support domestic production at a time when energy self-sufficiency is becoming critical.

(Photo source: Facebook/Virgil Popescu)